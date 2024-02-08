JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday.

JKS stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $58.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

