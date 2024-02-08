Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,357 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,679 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $227.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

