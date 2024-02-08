Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 2.3% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Celanese by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

CE stock opened at $149.06 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

