Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 55,857 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 717,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,857 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after buying an additional 696,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 679,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 872,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 123,359 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.