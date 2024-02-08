Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NYSE:J opened at $143.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $143.93.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

