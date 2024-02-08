ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.450-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. ITT also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.45-5.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.43.

ITT stock traded down $5.72 on Thursday, hitting $120.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. ITT has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $127.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after buying an additional 68,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 56.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,232,000 after buying an additional 742,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,721,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,486,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

