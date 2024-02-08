iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 19,321 shares.The stock last traded at $264.81 and had previously closed at $264.10.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.21 and a 200-day moving average of $255.21.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares are set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
