iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 19,321 shares.The stock last traded at $264.81 and had previously closed at $264.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.21 and a 200-day moving average of $255.21.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares are set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

