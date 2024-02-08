iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 52-Week High at $322.67

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $322.67 and last traded at $321.41, with a volume of 98846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.78.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.