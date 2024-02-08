InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 22.4 %

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

About InVivo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

