InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 22.4 %
NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
