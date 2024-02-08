Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cadence Bank (CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Cadence Bank had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Cadence Bank was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

1/30/2024 – Cadence Bank had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Cadence Bank was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock.

1/15/2024 – Cadence Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

1/5/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $35.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2023 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

CADE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 422,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

