International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

IBM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.93. 1,865,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.15. The company has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

