Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.40. 2,618,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,146. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $135.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,419 shares of company stock worth $9,567,057. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11,150.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.