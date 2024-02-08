Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $173,440.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $173,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,977 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $223,965.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,517.38.

On Monday, December 18th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 236 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $8,998.68.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,001 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $37,967.93.

On Monday, November 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,712 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $65,706.56.

On Friday, November 24th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 471 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $18,166.47.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,326 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $89,434.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,582 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $61,286.68.

Intapp Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of INTA opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intapp by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 171,548 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 45,254 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Intapp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.