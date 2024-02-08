Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$227.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$208.96 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$182.01 and a 12-month high of C$214.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$205.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$201.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$6.39 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.2304582 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

