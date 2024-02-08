Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.40.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $198.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.71 and a 200-day moving average of $189.85.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,144,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

