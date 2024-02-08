Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells $221,640.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $221,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,935 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $191,730.00.
Vaxcyte stock opened at $73.46 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $76.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,284,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,089,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,442,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,005,000 after buying an additional 511,121 shares during the last quarter.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
