Insider Selling: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) CEO Sells $1,397,487.00 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $158.51 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. State Street Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,801,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Owens Corning by 156.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after acquiring an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

