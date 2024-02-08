Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $1,025,035.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $186.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $190.96.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

View Our Latest Report on Nucor

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.