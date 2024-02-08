Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $2,549,620.05 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, December 8th, Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65.

FTNT opened at $70.03 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Fortinet's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

