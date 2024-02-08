Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $503,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $971,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 11,048 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $221,070.48.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,952 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $279,458.56.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 75,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,544,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,136,531.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $2,486,953.30.

On Friday, November 24th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $980,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 8,499 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $169,980.00.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.