Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $3,833,044.18 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CIEN opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $56.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ciena's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ciena by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after acquiring an additional 332,181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ciena by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 400,713 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ciena by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

