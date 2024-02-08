Insider Buying: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) Insider Buys 14,200 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VULGet Free Report) insider Josephine Bush bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.05 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$29,039.00 ($18,856.49).

Vulcan Energy Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vulcan Energy Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited engages in the geothermal energy and lithium exploration and development activities in Europe. It holds interests in the Zero Carbon Lithium project. The company was formerly known as Koppar Resources Limited and changed its name to Vulcan Energy Resources Limited in September 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.