Insider Buying: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) Insider Buys 14,200 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL – Get Free Report) insider Josephine Bush bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.05 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$29,039.00 ($18,856.49).
Vulcan Energy Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Vulcan Energy Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vulcan Energy Resources
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.