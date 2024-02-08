Insider Buying: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Purchases $17,653.68 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Tamara Peterman purchased 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $17,653.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $503,293.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

