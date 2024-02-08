Insider Buying: Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Insider Acquires A$61,000.00 in Stock

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Mutz bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,000.00 ($39,610.39).
Patrick Mutz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Patrick Mutz sold 909,248 shares of Image Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13), for a total transaction of A$177,303.36 ($115,132.05).
Image Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Image Resources
Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Boonanarring and Atlas Mineral Sands Project, which are located in North Perth Basin in Western Australia. It also holds 100% interests in the Hyperion and Helene projects located to the north of Atlas; the Bidaminna project located to the north of Perth; and the Eneabba Tenements and McCalls Mineral Sands projects located in the north Perth Basin.
See Also
