Insider Buying: Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS – Get Free Report) insider Jason Cooper bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$138,000.00 ($89,610.39).
Envirosuite Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.
About Envirosuite
