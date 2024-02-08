Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $130,530.40 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,530.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,476,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,937,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,823 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $690,722.43.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $230,014.40.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $838,244.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,049,829.74.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $482,260.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,154.70.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $1,439,362.86.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $2,183,968.05.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $15.72.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,076,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 790,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

–

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.