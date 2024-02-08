InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading Up 5.3%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 1,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

InnovAge Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $702.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 238,551 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

