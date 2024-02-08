Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $39,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.90.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

ITW stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,385. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.24 and its 200-day moving average is $244.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

