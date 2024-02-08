Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,123 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $72,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.18. The company had a trading volume of 222,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.24 and its 200-day moving average is $244.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.90.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

