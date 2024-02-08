IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGM. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

IGM stock opened at C$36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$30.34 and a 52 week high of C$43.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.65. The firm has a market cap of C$8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.97%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

