IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $591.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $572.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $579.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

