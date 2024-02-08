ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $24.57

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $23.85. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 540,868 shares trading hands.
ICICI Bank Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ICICI Bank
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.