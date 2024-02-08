IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives $22.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. IBEX has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.65 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 325,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

