Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,516 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 86,555 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

