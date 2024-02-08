Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $84.13. 1,616,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,152. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.