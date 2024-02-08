Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.38. The company had a trading volume of 745,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,533. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $150.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $251.65.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

