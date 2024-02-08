Huntington National Bank Has $16.17 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,794,000 after buying an additional 89,518 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

