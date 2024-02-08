Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.72. 2,379,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,765,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

