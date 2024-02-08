Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hilltop has raised its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

