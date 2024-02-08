HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 25,228 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,228 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $90,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 354,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares in the last quarter.

VONG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 206,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,103. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.98 and a twelve month high of $84.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

