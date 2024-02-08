HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $75,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $89.53. 337,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,834. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.