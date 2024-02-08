HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,583,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,664 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $92,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 21,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,233,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,940,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

