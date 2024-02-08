HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 15,205 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $105,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,071,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,071,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,518,614 shares of company stock worth $407,941,401. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.62. 1,137,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

