HighTower Advisors LLC Has $84.89 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $84,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.97. 110,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,906. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.61.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.