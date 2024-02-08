HighTower Advisors LLC Has $84.89 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $84,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.97. 110,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,906. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.61.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.