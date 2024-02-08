HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Moody’s worth $94,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

NYSE MCO traded down $7.32 on Thursday, reaching $397.53. 224,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $406.30.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,635 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

