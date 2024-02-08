HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 903 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of AutoZone worth $110,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AZO traded down $94.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,747.86. 75,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,467. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,855.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,661.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,583.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

