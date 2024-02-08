Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Desjardins

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRX. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.20.
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.50 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 earnings per share for the current year.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
