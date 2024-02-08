Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

AVDE traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $59.40. 199,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,986. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

