Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 1,903 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,776 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,814,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,426,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,826 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

