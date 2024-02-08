Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.83. 325,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,380. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.64.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
