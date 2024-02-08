Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.83. 325,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,380. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.64.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.